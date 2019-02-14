Stunning successes for Cape Town's 'rail enforcers' in first 100 days

The first 100 days of Cape Town's rail enforcement unit were a resounding success, its funders said on Thursday.

Transport minister Blade Ndzimande launched the unit, funded by the city of Cape Town, the provincial government and Metrorail, in October to curb metal theft and crime in the railway network. More than 200 carriages have been set alight across the country since 2013.

Train trips in the Cape Town metro have dropped by more than half in the past four years and passengers have regularly been left stranded, contributing to the gridlocked state of Cape Town's roads.