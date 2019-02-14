These SA government jobs will get you away from it all for a whole year

Gough, where SA leases the weather station from the UK, is home to almost the entire world population of the Tristan albatross and the Atlantic petrel, and the mouse eradication programme was introduced after a 2007 study said the rodents’ predation on chicks was driving the species towards extinction.

Mice and birds apart, the recruitment ads for the new over-wintering team pull no punches about what to expect, including what may be the world’s last working fax machine.

“The ability to work and live with small groups of people is essential,” they say. “Although the base is well-equipped with e-mail, fax and satellite telephone facilities, the applicant has to be self-sufficient and self-motivated.

“The location may affect both the physical and mental well-being of the incumbent, their family and close relationships.

“Candidates must be physically fit, mentally strong and prepared for physically challenging and satisfying work. In addition the successful candidates may often be called upon to work long hours in extreme conditions on duties unrelated to their function.

“Short-listed candidates will be subjected to screening and security vetting to determine their suitability for employment. Appointment to these positions is subject to a rigorous medical examination.

“There is no option to return to South Africa before October 2020.”

As for the weather, even though the island is near the Antarctic, the large amount of ocean surrounding it keeps it relatively temperate all year round.

The new team is unlikely to face a Day Zero. Gough receives about 310cm of rain a year, with up to 23 wet days every month.