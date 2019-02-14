South Africa

This is the man police believe could be responsible for a string of EC rapes

14 February 2019 - 19:47 By Naledi Shange
An image of the man believed to be a serial rapist attacking women in the Eastern Cape area.
Image: Supplied by SAPS.

Eastern Cape police on Thursday issued an identikit of a man who they believe to be a serial rapist.

The man has allegedly been targeting victims in the Lusikisiki and Flagstaff areas. The attacks were alleged to have happened between 2015 and 2018, said Colonel Sibongile Soci.

"It is alleged that, in all the cases, the suspect targeted young women aged between 16 and 39, and would threaten the victims with a firearm and rape them in an open field," said Soci.

Police have called for assistance in locating the suspect.

"Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Khwezi Mnyamana (073 840 4536) or Warrant Officer Alwin Smith (082 387 9476).

"Information can also be shared on SAPS Crime Stop (08600 10111) or Crime Line (32211) or any nearest police station. Callers may remain anonymous if they choose so and all information will be treated with strictest confidentiality," she added.

