South Africa

Trio in court after mother and son found dead at home

14 February 2019 - 14:21 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Three men have been arrested after a mother and her son were found dead in Gamalakhe, KwaZulu-Natal.
Three men suspected of being behind the double murder of a mother and her son last week are expected to appear in the Ramsgate Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The decomposing bodies of Doris June Ntozakhe, 73, and her son, Sfiso, 35, were found in the bathroom of their Gamalakhe house on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

It is understood that Sfiso had worked as an interpreter on a popular local soapie.

They were both covered with a blanket.

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a "concerned member of the public went to the Gamalakhe police station to report a foul smell emanating from her neighbour’s home.

"She said there was no response when she called out. Police went to the property and discovered that the premises was secured.

"They then discovered the mother and son lying in the bathroom."

A postmortem will be held.

"Some items were missing from the property, such as a car which had been parked in the yard, a flat-screen TV and other belongings.”

Mbele said the car was recovered in Esikhaleni near Empangeni, on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, before police arrested the three men on Tuesday.

