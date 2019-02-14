South Africa

Warning: heavy rain and a chance of flooding in three provinces

14 February 2019 - 13:14 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Heavy rains are forecast to continue in parts of the country until the weekend.
Heavy rains are forecast to continue in parts of the country until the weekend.
Image: Gallo Images

The SA Weather Service issued a warning on Thursday for heavy rain across Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Forecaster Mavhi Maliage said the expected rain could lead to localised flooding.

"In Gauteng, heavy rains will be seen over Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane.

"We have also issued a warning for heavy rainfall and flooding over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga," said Maliage.

The wet weather will continue for Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo until the weekend, Maliage said.

Thunderstorms were expected over the Northern Cape, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

"Cool conditions are expected in Gauteng from Thursday until Saturday with temperatures ranging from 21°C and 24°C."

Despite the good rains, dams are not yet full.

Meanwhile, power utility Eskom on Thursday implemented stage 2 load-shedding from 8am until 10pm.

Load-shedding started on Sunday, and by Monday the power utility had ramped up the power cuts to stage 4 due to "continued pressure" on the national electricity grid.

Most read

  1. Miracle baby's mom, granny have not been arrested, say cops South Africa
  2. Three missing as fishing vessel catches fire in Durban harbour South Africa
  3. Stunning successes for Cape Town's 'rail enforcers' in first 100 days South Africa
  4. Widespread rain welcomed but some provincial dams are still too empty South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Mosiuoa Lekota calls President Cyril Ramaphosa a “sellout”
Meet the journalists | Prasa burning: An investigation into CT's train fires
X