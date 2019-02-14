We live in hope: four initiatives under way to restore Eskom to its former glory

Several plans have been devised or are in the pipeline to rescue Eskom. The behemoth that produces 95% of the country's electricity is beset with problems, including debt so huge it cannot even pay the monthly interest and the loss this week of seven generator units. It is also grossly overstaffed yet does not employ people with the skills required to keep the lights on.

It seems helpless, but try we must. Here are four initiatives that allow us the faintest glimmer of hope that the dim and flickering light we see at the end of a long, dark tunnel will soon give way to glorious, life-giving, Eskom-generated light.



Ramaphosa's task team



President Cyril Ramaphosa has set up a task team to advise on a turnaround strategy to help Eskom out of its financial woes.



The eight-member team was cut down to six in January, following the resignation of Sy Gourrah and Brian Dames in December 2018.

The team comprises Anton Eberhard, Tsakani Mthombeni, Grové Steyn, Frans Baleni, Mick Davis and Busisiwe Vilakazi.

It has also been tasked with assessing the appropriateness of the Eskom business model and structure, and resolving the power utility’s R419bn debt burden