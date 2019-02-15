Cato Manor cops take aim at 'captured' Nomgcobo Jiba and Shaun Abrahams

Revelations before two judicial commissions of inquiry – implicating suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba - have given purchase to members of the so-called "Cato Manor Death Squad" in their bid to have racketeering charges scrapped.

Retired KZN Hawks head Johan Booysen and 26 others have challenged the validity of racketeering charges faced by the group, and have included the revelations from the two commissions in their latest set of court papers.

In papers filed in the Durban High Court on Friday to supplement earlier submissions, Booysen said that evidence before the Zondo and Mokgoro commissions "shed light" on Jiba’s conduct, specifically her role in authorising the prosecution of the group.

In a replying affidavit, obtained by TimesLIVE, Booysen said there had been several "developments" concerning Jiba and aspersions on her conduct - which have become an arrow in the accused cops' quivers.

He said that as a direct result of her conduct in approving the authorisations to charge the group with racketeering, she had been charged with perjury, struck off the roll of advocates, suspended and a commission of inquiry into her fitness to hold office had been initiated.

"The Mokgoro inquiry is addressing a number of complaints concerning Jiba's fitness to hold office, including her conduct in the decision to authorise my prosecution for racketeering. It has called a number of witnesses who have shed light on Jiba's conduct."

He called to mind the testimony of former Asset Forfeiture Unit head Willie Hofmeyr, who said in evidence before retired Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro that Booysen’s case was part of a trend under Jiba to prosecute those who were "perceived as obstacles to corruption and the capture of the state".