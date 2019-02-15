Divers flown in to search for Durban girl missing in local river

Police divers have launched an intensive search for a six-year-old girl who was swept away while playing in a river in Umlazi, south of Durban, on Friday.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the girl was playing with three other children in the river when she was swept away.

Jamieson said the team assembled to help find the child included paramedics, police divers and members of the local fire department.

“The SAPS air wing airlifted police divers to assist in the search for the child," he said.

This is a developing story.