Fury in Joburg as blackouts follow load-shedding (then there's the rain)

Johannesburg City Power expects that it will take at least two to three days to clear all its outstanding calls from residents about continued electricity outages after this week's load-shedding by Eskom.

"I am furious about the power outages, because at my home I haven't had electricity since Wednesday," Lucienne Croci said on Friday.

Croci, owner of Kulanga Cottages Bed and Breakfast in Linden, said she had been forced to turn away four potential customers due to the power outages and load-shedding.

"They said they would get back to me, but they didn't so I lost out on revenue. We are law-abiding taxpayers, paying our bills. When we don't pay our bills as a business they want to come and cut you off, but we have to accept there is load-shedding and all this happening around us. I don't think that is fair," she said.

Croci is not alone. Affected residents from several suburbs have vented angrily on social media about not having electricity, despite Eskom having lifted its load-shedding on Friday.

City Power said it was attending to more than 400 calls from customers on Friday morning alone.