Girl in school ‘slap’ video to learn her fate next week

The governors of a Cape Town school, where a teacher slapped a pupil in a classroom, will decide on the girl’s punishment early next week.

The incident was captured on video.

The Grade 9 pupil involved in the altercation with a Sans Souci Girls’ High School teacher faced a disciplinary hearing on Thursday.

Her suspension from school remains in force pending the school governing body’s decision on her future. “We expect this early next week,” Western Cape education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said on Friday.

The teacher involved in the fracas, a governing body employee, will face a disciplinary hearing on February 21.