South Africa

Lightning conductors to be installed in KZN's high-risk areas

15 February 2019 - 13:28 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Lightning has claimed the lives of many in northern KwaZulu-Natal
Image: 123rf.com/Richard Valdez

Frequent lightning strikes in parts of rural northern KwaZulu-Natal have prompted a government roll-out of conductors in vulnerable spots.

KZN co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube made the announcement to residents of eMphakathini in the uMkhanyakude district on Friday.

According to a Cogta statement,  since January last year "the district experienced close to 300 incidents which include flash floods, lightning strikes, strong winds, wild fires and heavy rains".

"We saw it fit that we come to this district to educate residents about the importance of  heeding warnings issued by the department and weather authorities.

"We have invested considerable resources to ensure that the district can deal with incidents, through the R24m disaster management centre in uMkhanyakude," said Dube-Ncube.

