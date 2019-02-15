Meet the humble JMPD cop you don't want to be tjatjarag with

When he’s not enforcing the law on the streets of Johannesburg, metro police officer George Wilhelm replaces his uniform with lycra and heads to the ring, where he is known as a two-time All African heavyweight wrestling champ.

While he enjoys the best of both, completely opposite, worlds, Wilhelm said if it came to choosing between these two passions, being a metro cop would win out.

“I am really passionate about my job. I love interacting with people on a day-to-day basis,” he said.

Meeting at the JMPD headquarters, not a single person passed by without greeting him, or being greeted by him, with hugs and smiles for the muscled Wilhelm.

Speaking about his upbringing in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, Wilhelm said he grew up in a poor family and had to work extra hard for everything he had achieved.