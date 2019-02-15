South Africa

Mother of Dros rape accused loses boyfriend to suicide

15 February 2019 - 12:46 By Nico Gous
The man accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria. Police have confirmed that his mother's boyfriend committed suicide on Wednesday.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

Police in Pretoria have confirmed that the boyfriend of the Dros rape accused’s mother committed suicide on Wednesday.

"An inquest has been opened and the Silverton police station is conducting the investigation," said police spokesperson Capt Koba Brits. 

Police confirmed that he had hanged himself.

Netwerk24 reported on Wednesday that the boyfriend had been arrested for assault GBH (grievous bodily harm) after allegedly assaulting a worker at a residential complex in the east of the capital on January 29.

He appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court and was released on R750 bail.

Residents told Netwerk24 on Wednesday evening that two minors fled after he allegedly assaulted them with his fists. They usually heard a ruckus when he was having an outburst, but said this time the noise died down after the minors fled.

His body was found in a house at the complex.

The man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Pretoria was declared fit to stand trial on February 8 by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

He was admitted to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria, where he was evaluated by three psychologists and a psychiatrist.

The matter was postponed to March 5, when he will appear in the Pretoria High Court.

Legally, he cannot be named until he has pleaded. He has been in custody since September 2018, when the incident allegedly happened.

