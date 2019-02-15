Mr Manners upset by Netflorist ad 'fetishising black male genitalia'

SA's advertising watchdog was left divided over whether an advert by a florist for a gift basket was "gross in that it portrays two white people fetishising black male genitalia on public radio".

Phil Manners complained about the clip, by Netflorist, in which a woman calls a radio station hotline and has the following conversation with a presenter:

Caller: "I am looking for something for our anniversary."

Presenter: "Tell me more about hubby first."

Caller: "Well, he is half English and half Zulu."

Presenter: "Hmmmm, Zulu. Which half?"

The caller chuckles and says: "Harold, below the belt."

Presenter: "Hmmmm, lucky girl, Jane. Why not spoil him with a Moon and Back Chock Crate personalised with his name and a variety of delicious choccies. Because something tells me he's got a thing for Top Deck."