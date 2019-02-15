South Africa

'R676 for 12 dead roses?' Mzansi slams Netflorist for Valentine's Day 'disaster'

15 February 2019 - 08:10 By Jessica Levitt
Anger towards Netflorist turned ugly after the online store did not respond to phone calls about its service.
Image: Twitter/@OriginalQuefela

Netflorist has faced the heat for more than 24 hours after hundreds of people took to social media to slam the online delivery service for its poor products and communication.

Customers who had bought gifts from the company for Valentine’s Day on Thursday tweeted images of the flowers they had purchased.

Many customers complained that they had made their orders for Valentine’s Day way in advance and they simply did not arrive.

People said when they tried to contact Netflorist, the lines had been “disconnected.”

TimesLIVE made several attempts to contact Netflorist for comment. The calls went unanswered.

This screen grab of what appears to be a conversation between Netflorist and a customer also went viral. In the thread, Netflorist told the customer that the flowers had not left the building.

