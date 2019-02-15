South Africa

Six die in Durban harbour fire

15 February 2019 - 07:51 By Nico Gous

Six people have died after a fire broke out on a ship in Durban harbour. 

KwaZulu-Natal EMS responded to the fire, which started at about 2.30pm on Thursday. Three people were taken to hospital, but six others were found dead on the ship on Friday morning. 

“It has been confirmed that, sadly, six people are deceased due to the fire,” KZN EMS spokesman Robert McKenzie said.

“The exact circumstances resulting in the fire starting on board the vessel are not known at this stage and are being investigated by authorities.”

Firefighters brought the fire under control around 6pm on Thursday, but the vessel was not deemed safe to board.

Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the six deceased were found on Friday morning at around 2am.

There was a Mozambican flag on board the ship.

MORE:

Six missing as fishing vessel catches fire in Durban harbour

Authorities have confirmed that six people are now missing after a ship caught alight in the Durban harbour on Thursday.
News
17 hours ago

Man falls from Durban beachfront cable car and dies

A 23-year-old man has died after falling from a cable car at Durban Funworld on the beachfront on Saturday.
News
3 days ago

Runaway truck crashes into Durban petrol station

An out-of-control truck wreaked havoc when it crashed into a petrol station in central Durban on Wednesday afternoon.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Girl in school ‘slap’ video to learn her fate next week South Africa
  2. 'There's a squatter on our stoep!' South Africa
  3. 'R676 for 12 dead roses?' Mzansi slams Netflorist for Valentine's Day 'disaster' South Africa
  4. 'Sellouts', Eskom and state capture: Top five stories of the week South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X