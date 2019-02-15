Six die in Durban harbour fire
Six people have died after a fire broke out on a ship in Durban harbour.
KwaZulu-Natal EMS responded to the fire, which started at about 2.30pm on Thursday. Three people were taken to hospital, but six others were found dead on the ship on Friday morning.
“It has been confirmed that, sadly, six people are deceased due to the fire,” KZN EMS spokesman Robert McKenzie said.
“The exact circumstances resulting in the fire starting on board the vessel are not known at this stage and are being investigated by authorities.”
Firefighters brought the fire under control around 6pm on Thursday, but the vessel was not deemed safe to board.
Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the six deceased were found on Friday morning at around 2am.
There was a Mozambican flag on board the ship.