Small crowd protests as Zille 'laid to rest' in her last Sopa in Cape Town

About 350 ANC protesters shut down Wale Street outside the Western Cape provincial legislature in Cape Town during premier Helen Zille's state of the province address on Friday.

KhoiSan leaders performed a cleansing ceremony in front of the legislature steps to "lay Zille to rest".

Protesters held up posters calling for the deployment of the police's anti-gang unit and not the army in gang-ridden areas.

A speaker introduced former premier Ebrahim Rasool, asserting that Cape Town had enjoyed its five "best years" under his leadership.

Speaking from the back of a trailer, Rasool said that under his leadership the province had its lowest unemployment figures.

"The unemployment went up again after 2007 and it will go down again under President Ramaphosa," said Rasool.