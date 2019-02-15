'There's a squatter on our stoep!'

A vagrant who, at times, has angry outbursts, is living on the veranda of a block of flats in Quigney, East London, forcing tenants to sneak into their apartments for fear of attracting his attention.

He has been living there for almost a month, the Daily Dispatch newspaper reported on Friday.

Four families occupy the block.

The stoep is piled with his bags and litter. There is a powerful stench, as he relieves himself on the veranda and pavement lawn, according to tenants and the newspaper.

One tenant told the Daily Dispatch: “When he has violent episodes, he bangs on the door and shouts that the house belongs to him. We don’t even know this person.”

