Trial date set for Die Son staffer in drag queen fraud case

A fraud case against Die Son sub-editor Janice Ohlson was postponed in the Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday for trial to begin in April.

Ohlson and car hire company employee Munier Abrahams are accused of creating false work schedules for convicted fraudster Sylvano Hendricks to allow him "free access to commit crimes". They face 140 counts.

Hendricks, who also goes by the moniker Queenie Madikizela-Malema, an identity he assumed as a drag queen, was allegedly allowed free access to roam the Western Cape due to the liberal work schedule provided to correctional services parole officers by Ohlson and Abrahams.

This was done under the pretence that Hendricks worked for Die Son as a journalist.