South Africa

Looters clean up after truck carrying washing powder overturns on N1

16 February 2019 - 16:46 By Belinda Pheto
People looting an overturned truck on the N1.
People looting an overturned truck on the N1.
Image: Msibi'City via Twitter

It was raining washing powder on the N1 north in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, with traffic reported to be at a standstill after a truck carrying a load of the detergent overturned.

Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minaar urged motorists to use alternative routes as the overturned truck was blocking all lanes on the N1 north at the Olifantsfontein offramp in Midrand, north of Johannesburg. 

“Traffic is being diverted at the New Road offramp. Motorists can use the R55 and Old Pretoria Road as alternative routes,” Minaar said.

Minaar also confirmed that people were looting the overturned truck but could not say whether any arrests had been made.

MORE

Shangaan shop owners chased out of Duduza

After a four-year-old child was found dead and mutilated at Spaarwater Dam in Duduza last week‚ community members went on the rampage on Sunday. They ...
News
4 months ago

Residents loot cash-in-transit van after heist in Tembisa

Police have issued a stern warning to communities not to loot cash-in-transit vans after robberies.
News
18 days ago

Train petrol bombed and looted near Joburg in election protests

A train has been petrol bombed and looted in the small town of Orient Hills near Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.
News
20 days ago

Most read

  1. Looters clean up after truck carrying washing powder overturns on N1 South Africa
  2. Man nabbed with bakkie-load of slaughtered cattle South Africa
  3. WATCH | Lion Air plane skids off runway at Indonesian airport World
  4. Zimbabwean rescuers pull out eight trapped miners alive Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X