Man nabbed with bakkie-load of slaughtered cattle

A 59-year-old man will appear at the Welkebend Periodical Court, east of Pretoria, on Wednesday for a formal bail application after being found in possession of slaughtered cattle which police suspect were stolen.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Tsietsi Lamola said the man was arrested on Wednesday after police pulled over a suspicious vehicle. He made a brief court appearance on Friday.

“Our Crime Prevention Unit made a breakthrough when they arrested a man driving a Nissan bakkie with a full load of pieces of slaughtered cows in the early hours of Wednesday during their tour of duty,” Lamola told TimesLIVE.

According to Lamola, police spotted the suspicious vehicle while busy with a routine patrol along the R50 road between Bapsfontein and Bronkhorstspruit..

When they stopped the vehicle for inspection, four men jumped out and ran into the nearby bushes. Police managed to arrest the driver who could not account for the carcases in the van.

Lamola said that during preliminary investigations three live cattle had been recovered at a slaughter area located in Bronkhorstspruit. The 59-year-old had also been linked to 12 cases of stock theft and one case of possession of suspected stolen goods involving three slaughtered cattle.

“Police are on the ground searching for the other four suspects who fled the scene,” Lamola said.