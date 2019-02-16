South Africa

Man nabbed with bakkie-load of slaughtered cattle

16 February 2019 - 15:54 By Belinda Pheto
Police have arrested a man for possession of slaughtered cattle which they suspect were stolen. File Photo.
Police have arrested a man for possession of slaughtered cattle which they suspect were stolen. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A 59-year-old man will appear at the Welkebend Periodical Court, east of Pretoria, on Wednesday for a formal bail application after being found in possession of slaughtered cattle which police suspect were stolen.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Tsietsi Lamola said the man was arrested on Wednesday after police pulled over a suspicious vehicle. He made a brief court appearance on Friday.

“Our Crime Prevention Unit made a breakthrough when they arrested a man driving a Nissan bakkie with a full load of pieces of slaughtered cows in the early hours of Wednesday during their tour of duty,” Lamola told TimesLIVE.

According to Lamola, police spotted the suspicious vehicle while busy with a routine patrol along the R50 road between Bapsfontein and Bronkhorstspruit..

When they stopped the vehicle for inspection, four men jumped out and ran into the nearby bushes. Police managed to arrest the driver who could not account for the carcases in the van.

Lamola said that during preliminary investigations three live cattle had  been recovered at a slaughter area located in Bronkhorstspruit.  The 59-year-old had also been linked to 12 cases of stock theft and one case of possession of suspected stolen goods involving three slaughtered cattle.

“Police are on the ground searching for the other four suspects who fled the scene,” Lamola said.

MORE

Quarantine, vaccinations as foot and mouth outbreak in Limpopo village hurts SA exports

A disease management area has been declared in Limpopo, as South African authorities try to contain the outbreak of foot and mouth disease - which ...
News
1 month ago

Thieves steal lobola cattle of newly-wed presidential spokesperson

Newly-wed presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has become the latest stock theft victim after 24 cattle, paid as lobola for her, were stolen in ...
News
1 month ago

Five things worth knowing about foot-and-mouth disease

Department of agricultrure briefed the media on the progre
News
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Looters clean up after truck carrying washing powder overturns on N1 South Africa
  2. Man nabbed with bakkie-load of slaughtered cattle South Africa
  3. WATCH | Lion Air plane skids off runway at Indonesian airport World
  4. Zimbabwean rescuers pull out eight trapped miners alive Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X