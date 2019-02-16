South Africa

Nine suspects arrested in Nyanga for murder and attempted murder

16 February 2019 - 11:47 By TimesLIVE
Police arrested nine suspects for murder and attempted murder during early morning raids in Nyanga on Saturday. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Nine suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder in the early hours of Saturday in Nyanga, Cape Town, Western Cape police said.  

Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said the suspects were arrested during a tracing operation conducted by the detectives’ serious and violent crimes uniti.

He said four suspects aged between 19 and 52  were arrested at about 3.40am for a case of murder which had occurred in June last year in Heinz Park.

“The suspects had allegedly come to the victim’s house while he was busy in his yard and stabbed him. The victim was taken to hospital and later succumbed to death due to injuries sustained. Through various networking  investigation processes the suspects were arrested today.

“While the detectives were arresting them they recovered and confiscated 30 dagga trees, 21 dagga plants in foam cups, a glass tank to grow dagga, glass bottles of dagga, 30 dried dagga branches, 72 sachets of dagga and cash. An additional charge of dealing in dagga will be added to the murder charge,” Van Wyk said.

Three other suspects aged 23, 26 and 28 were also arrested at about 4.30am in Veza Old Crossroads for a case of murder and attempted murder. The trio had allegedly shot the victim and a relative in November last year in Uxolo Street in Crossroads, Van Wyk said.

“Earlier in that day the suspects had bumped the deceased with their car and had an argument in Lansdowne Road in Crossroads. Later that day the suspects allegedly went to the victim’s house shot him and his relative on his left hand. They were both taken to hospital and the former died later due to injuries he sustained.”

Van Wyk added that two other suspects were arrested on Saturday morning for two cases of attempted murder. One suspect, 26 was arrested at about 1.30am in Bester Homes in Crossroads.

The suspect had allegedly shot and injured another man on Sunday, accusing him of having a relationship with his girlfriend.

The other suspect, 34, was arrested at about 8.30am on Saturday for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a 25-year-old woman on Monday in Ramaphosa Squatter Camp in Browns Farm.

Van Wyk said the woman was attacked while sleeping.

“The victim pleaded with the suspect to stop but he continued stabbing her, threatening that he will kill her and all her other relatives. The woman managed to fight the suspect and he fled the scene. The victim was rushed to and remains in hospital.”

All nine suspects would appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges of murder and attempted murder, Van Wyk said.

