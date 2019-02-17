South Africa

Airport follow-home robbery showdown in Northcliff

17 February 2019 - 13:00 By timeslive
The driver of this vehicle was driving a family he had picked up at the airport when they came under attack by robbers on February 16 2019. He was wounded but is in a stable condition in hospital.
The driver of this vehicle was driving a family he had picked up at the airport when they came under attack by robbers on February 16 2019. He was wounded but is in a stable condition in hospital.
Image: Suburban Control Centre

A driver was shot when a family was followed home by robbers from the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg over the weekend, a security company says.

In the latest of a series of "follow-home" robberies, the Suburban Control Centre and Intelligence Bureau SA said the incident occurred on Saturday February 16.

The family and their driver were accosted by four robbers in Smuts Avenue, Waterval Estate, Northcliff.

Two shots were fired by the suspects.

The driver of their transport company later stopped at the Engen garage at Northcliff Corner, just down the road, after realising that he had been shot.

"The driver is in a stable condition," after being transported to hospital by ER24 paramedics.

The suspects made their getaway in a white Toyota Corolla.

MORE

'Follow-home' robbery suspects arrested in Hillbrow

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with robberies involving the following home of their victims from the OR Tambo International Airport ...
News
1 month ago

Second OR Tambo airport follow-home robbery in one week

A motorist and his passengers have been robbed at gunpoint after being followed from Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport - the second time ...
News
1 month ago

Cops arrest six for airport 'follow-home' crimes

The police made a major breakthrough in what has been dubbed the "airport-following" robberies, committed in and around Johannesburg, arresting six ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Airport follow-home robbery showdown in Northcliff South Africa
  2. Bushiri's lawyers will fight for him to keep his luxury jet South Africa
  3. Prison warder stabbed to death after abduction, brother hurt South Africa
  4. Teacher 'locks up' grade 1 pupils in classroom 'after failing to pay R2' South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X