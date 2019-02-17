South Africa

Cop caught with sheep parts in bags

17 February 2019 - 16:30 By TimesLIVE
Suspected stolen sheep parts were found in a police constable's possession February 2019
Image: SAPS

A 27-year-old police constable has been arrested for being in possession of six bags containing carcasses of sheep, which are suspected to have been stolen.

He and a co-accused aged 44 now face a charge of stock theft.

The Northern Cape provincial police commissioner, Lt-General Risimati Shivuri, said "rotten potatoes" within the police service needed to be exposed and decisively dealt with in accordance with the full might of the law.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Upington Magistrate's Court on Monday.

A 59-year-old man will also appear at a court east of Pretoria this coming week for a bail application after being found in possession of slaughtered cattle which police suspect were stolen.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Tsietsi Lamola said the man was driving a Nissan bakkie "with a full load of pieces of slaughtered cows in the early hours of Wednesday.”

He was stopped during a routine patrol along the R50 road between Bapsfontein and Bronkhorstspruit.

