DR Congo charges key 'witness' over UN experts' murder

Military prosecutors in DR Congo say they have charged a key "witness" with conspiracy to murder over the 2017 killing of two UN experts in the war-torn central Kasai region.

The experts -- Zaida Catalan, a 36-year-old Swedish-Chilean national, and American Michael Sharp, 34 -- were investigating mass graves associated with a rebellion on behalf of the UN Security Council when they were abducted and killed on March 12.

Kinshasa initially blamed the murder on members of the Kamwina Nsapu militia, who embarked upon a campaign of armed violence after troops killed their leader in August 2016.

But there have been growing questions about the possible role of state agents in organising the attack, which have intensified with the arrest and indictment of Jean Bosco Mukanda, a local teacher who used to be a militia leader.

Initially, when the case first went to trial in June 2017, prosecutors identified Mukanda as a key witness who had allegedly arrived at Moyo Musuila village shortly after the pair had been killed.

He supplied important details to UN investigators and also identified several people who are now the main suspects in the murder case before the trial was suspended in October that year.

When the trial resumed last August after the arrival of Canadian lawyer Robert Petit to assist the investigation aided by a UN regional oversight mechanism, Mukanda turned from witness to suspect after evidence suggested he was actually a military informer and not the innocent bystander he had claimed to be.