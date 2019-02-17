'Safe place to give up your baby' - Tree of Hope pledges to care for unwanted newborns

A new "baby hatch" facility has been launched in the East Rand area to facilitate safe surrendering of babies by mothers who cannot care for them, for whatever reason.

This comes as police and emergency services personnel across the country are finding babies being dumped - in bins, near highways and open land.

The Tree of Hope Baby Hatch is operational in Edenvale. The initiative promises total anonymity for the mother.

The Tree of Hope project states: "Once the box is opened, there is a letter for the person dropping the child off. Once the box is closed, an alarm will sound on the connected phones, and the camera switches on to monitor the child.

"At no time is the person bringing the child seen."

Edenvale Child Welfare will be contacted. The mother has 60 days to change her mind, the organisers state.

This is a similar initiative to the Door of Hope in Berea, Johannesburg, which has operated for 19 years and has so far helped 638 babies. It currently has 75 babies in its care, according to the Door of Hope website.