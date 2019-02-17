Sweets and cupcakes - 'homeless people deserve love too'

The organisation is committed to doing "something nice" for the homeless on holidays when many others are spending time with their families because it said this is when the homeless feel the pain of being alone the most.

"They appreciate it very much, they are very disciplined…wish we could do more,” the good Samaritan said.

Unlike many organisations, Van der Meer goes beyond just giving food and disappearing.

"We’ve built quite a strong relationship with some of them. We help them get handy jobs. Even if it's just as car guards, the R50 that they can make in a day, makes so much difference,” she said.

At the time of the interview, Van der Meer had at least three people at her home assisting with chores and construction work.

A Zimbabwean national, Brighton Mandingo, aged 33, came to the city with prospects of finding employment. But due to losing documentation including his passport, he was unable to find employment.

"It has been really bad for me, but (Van der Meer) is trying to help me. I appreciate everything, the food she gives us makes a difference because it's not easy in the streets," he said.

Madingo said he was not ready to return home.

"Yes it is difficult here, but back at home it is worse worse," he told TimesLIVE.