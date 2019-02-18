South Africa

Bantu Holomisa in the Union Buildings, Eskom: Stories you might have missed this weekend

18 February 2019 - 09:27 By Odwa Mjo
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has expressed interest in becoming the deputy president of South Africa.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

From United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa gunning for the second-highest seat in the land to Eskom’s new security measures and snubbing the SS Mendi memorial, here are five stories you might have missed at the weekend. 

Holomisa aims for deputy president

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has expressed a desire to become the deputy president of South Africa.

Holomisa made this statement during the party’s manifesto launch in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. Holomisa said he wants to be deputy president if the national elections do not produce an outright winner, leading to a national coalition. 

Protecting Eskom 

Sunday Times reported that police and intelligence officers have been deployed to Eskom power facilities across South Africa. 

This is part of the government’s rescue plan, which involves preventing any possible sabotage to the electricity supply. According to Sunday Times, there is suspicion that last week’s power crisis was deliberately created to undermine President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to turn around Eskom.

Military veterans snub SS Mendi memorial 

The Department of Military Veterans said it will not take part in the annual commemoration of the sinking of the SS Mendi. 

The South African Gunners’ Association, which hosts the event, has been labelled politically incorrect. 

Department spokesperson Mbulelo Musi said it had decided to support only “unified” ceremonies that did not involve formations rooted in the imperial and apartheid past, such as the SA Gunners’ Association.

Supra Mahumapelo

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and his supporters are demanding that the ANC’s interim provincial government be dissolved and a new one, that includes them, be formed.

This follows another court victory last week that overturned last year’s decision by the ANC national executive committee to disband the provincial executive committee (PEC) Mahumapelo he was chairing.

Hillbrow murders

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of two security guards who were shot and killed while sitting in their car in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Monday, February 11.  

Police recovered a firearm, magazine and rounds of ammunition after arresting the first suspect. 

