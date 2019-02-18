Bantu Holomisa in the Union Buildings, Eskom: Stories you might have missed this weekend

From United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa gunning for the second-highest seat in the land to Eskom’s new security measures and snubbing the SS Mendi memorial, here are five stories you might have missed at the weekend.



Holomisa aims for deputy president

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has expressed a desire to become the deputy president of South Africa.



Holomisa made this statement during the party’s manifesto launch in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. Holomisa said he wants to be deputy president if the national elections do not produce an outright winner, leading to a national coalition.