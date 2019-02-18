Three killed in wall collapse at Durban construction site

At least three people have died and another is fighting for his life after a wall collapsed in Isipingo, south of Durban.

According to paramedics, the wall at a construction site came crashing down on Monday afternoon. It is not known at this stage what caused the collapse.

KZN Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesman Robert McKenzie confirmed the three deaths and said the critically injured worker was taken to hospital.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said the incident took place near Treasure Beach.

This is a developing story.