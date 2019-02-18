South Africa

Cops kill three suspected hijackers in shootout at Ekurhuleni train station

18 February 2019 - 19:34 By NONKULULEKO NJILO
Police officers killed three suspected hijackers during a shoutout in Kempton Park on Monday.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Three suspected hijackers were killed on Monday in a shootout with police near the Kaalfontein train station in Kempton Park, east of Johannesburg.

“Preliminary information reveals that police spotted a hijacked vehicle that was allegedly headed for a planned armed robbery," said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

The vehicle was an Audi A7 that had been hijacked in Kempton Park last week.

"Police pursued the car until ... near the Kaalfontein railway station in Kempton Park. The suspects allegedly started shooting at the police, who then returned fire, fatally wounding all three suspects,” said Peters.

Following the incident, an R5 rifle and a 9mm pistol - both loaded - were recovered.

No police officers were harmed in the shootout, but a woman had to be rushed to a nearby hospital after the suspects' vehicle collided with hers. “The nature and extent of the victim's injuries is yet to be determined,” said Peters.

Several hours later, crime scene experts were still on the scene. According to police the possibility of the suspects being linked to other crimes cannot be ruled out.

