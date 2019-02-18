South Africa

Johannesburg's M2 bridge to be closed for structural repairs

18 February 2019 - 11:08 By ALEX PATRICK
The M1 highway over Oxford and Federation bridges that were also being rehabilitated by JRA.
The M1 highway over Oxford and Federation bridges that were also being rehabilitated by JRA.
Image: City of Johannesburg via Twitter

The M2 motorway between Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street will be closed from Thursday February 28, to allow for bridge rehabilitation to resume, City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced on Monday.

The motorway will remain completely closed until the end of October this year.

Mayor Herman Mashaba announces that the Johannesburg Roads Agency needs to shut the M2 motorway for structural repairs.
Mayor Herman Mashaba announces that the Johannesburg Roads Agency needs to shut the M2 motorway for structural repairs.
Image: Alex Patrick

Mashaba told a news briefing that the M2 eastbound was closed last year in October and it had just been established that the westbound infrastructure had shifted, so now the motorway had been completely shut.

Motorists using the busy Booysens, Main Reef, Simmonds and Heidelburg routes are among those who will be affected, as the on-ramps will be closed.

This comes after Mashaba raised concerns last year over the stability of the Karzene and Selby sections of the M2 bridge, which posed a threat to road users. The Kaserne bridge has been closed since last year due to major cracks.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) previously flagged its concern that of the 902 bridges managed by the city, only 6% were in good condition.

It said the remaining 94% needed immediate intervention.

A staggering R6.5bn is needed to refurbish all the city's bridges - money the city does not have, according to Mashaba.

TimesLIVE reported last year that the city was facing an overall R170bn infrastructure backlog and that the bridges on the M2 were of particular concern. 

READ MORE

Why Joburg could have an Italian-style bridge disaster

Nine out of 10 Joburg bridges are in bad condition and there’s no money to fix them.
News
6 months ago

Johannesburg's broken infrastructure by the numbers

The recent water crisis in Johannesburg has once again brought to the fore the city's failing infrastructure. Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula ...
News
4 years ago

‘Johannesburg infrastructure past its lifespan’: Mashaba

About 27% of electricity infrastructure is "past its lifespan" in the City of Johannesburg. This is according to Johannesburg Mayor‚ Herman Mashaba‚ ...
News
1 year ago

Night-time construction plan for Johannesburg's M2-Main Reef interchange

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has embarked on a R30 million upgrade of the M2 West Highway/Main Reef Road and linked extensions to ease ...
News
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Zimbabwe opposition politician fined over false election results Africa
  2. Right-to-die activist Sean Davison aims to raise R2,8m for legal battle South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'It was terrifying': Furious elephants charge, surround safari vehicle Travel
  4. Miners trapped and companies closing: Five must-read stories from Zimbabwe Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X