MEC accused of 'dumping' staff in 'unsafe' Joburg CBD building

"The general feeling among workers is that the MEC and HOD are not in touch with our struggles because they are housed elsewhere where it is safe when we are subjected to such terrible conditions that put our lives at risk. All we are asking for is let them come and have offices in the same space so that they can put us at ease," charged one official.

"We are facing similar problems with those we had at the Bank of Lisbon building. Workers have been reporting insect bites, lack of proper air-conditioning and many other issues including cracks at the basement, the movement of the building."

But department spokesperson Lebo Keswa claimed that no safety concerns had been brought to Moiloa's attention.

Keswa confirmed that Moiloa was operating from Killarney and holding meetings in Sandton.

Keswa went on to explain that the MEC was actively involved, with the department of infrastructure and development (DID), to ensure that all buildings occupied by human settlements officials were compliant with health and safety standards.

"The department values the safety of the officials, even in all buildings occupied by the human settlements officials. There has been continuous engagements with landlords to ensure that there is compliance. The department’s new offices are under renovations and staff are expected to be moved there in the upcoming months."

William Maphutha, chairperson of the public sector union Nehawu at human settlements, said they were fighting for the safety of workers.

"As the Nehawu branch executive committee, we have taken a decision that we are not going to take any risks with members' lives, we will fight tooth and nail to make sure the safety of workers comes first," he reassured.