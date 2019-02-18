South Africa

MEC accused of 'dumping' staff in 'unsafe' Joburg CBD building

18 February 2019 - 15:42 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
The burning Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg in which three firefighters died in 2018.
The burning Bank of Lisbon building in Johannesburg in which three firefighters died in 2018.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Gauteng human settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa is being accused of "dumping" his staff at an "unsafe" Johannesburg inner city building while he occupies a cushy office in affluent Killarney.

And to top it all, Moiloa is holding departmental meetings in Sandton while other officials of the department fear for their lives at a "shaky building" in the Johannesburg CBD.

Gauteng's human settlements department moved offices from the Bank of Lisbon building, after it caught fire five months ago, claiming the lives of three firefighters. Moiloa worked from the same offices until that disaster.

Moiloa's staff are now housed at 11 Diagonal Street in the Johannesburg CBD, in a building they claim is unsafe.

Locked doors, no water: Firemen relive Bank of Lisbon inferno hell

At last out of hospital, the two tell us what it was like inside the burning building on that dreadful day
News
3 months ago

Their fears mounted when former departmental head Matilda Gasela told them in December that "it is normal for a building to shake" when they raised concerns with her.

"What I said is that we sourced advice from experts and we were told that it is not abnormal for the building to shake, particularly when you are on a high floor," explained Gasela.

Officials who asked not to be named for fear of reprisals said Moiloa was "not leading by example" as he was operating from "safe" offices at the Housing Development Agency in Killarney.

Cracks in classrooms stoke new fears in the wake of Driehoek tragedy

In the wake of the deaths of four pupils at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark, it has emerged that Limpopo does not have money to do urgent ...
News
8 days ago

"The general feeling among workers is that the MEC and HOD are not in touch with our struggles because they are housed elsewhere where it is safe when we are subjected to such terrible conditions that put our lives at risk. All we are asking for is let them come and have offices in the same space so that they can put us at ease," charged one official.

"We are facing similar problems with those we had at the Bank of Lisbon building. Workers have been reporting insect bites, lack of proper air-conditioning and many other issues including cracks at the basement, the movement of the building."

But department spokesperson Lebo Keswa claimed that no safety concerns had been brought to Moiloa's attention.

Keswa confirmed that Moiloa was operating from Killarney and holding meetings in Sandton.

Keswa went on to explain that the MEC was actively involved, with the department of infrastructure and development (DID), to ensure that all buildings occupied by human settlements officials were compliant with health and safety standards.

"The department values the safety of the officials, even in all buildings occupied by the human settlements officials. There has been continuous engagements with landlords to ensure that there is compliance. The department’s new offices are under renovations and staff are expected to be moved there in the upcoming months."

William Maphutha, chairperson of the public sector union Nehawu at human settlements, said they were fighting for the safety of workers.

"As the Nehawu branch executive committee, we have taken a decision that we are not going to take any risks with members' lives, we will fight tooth and nail to make sure the safety of workers comes first," he reassured.

MORE

‘Unsafe’ health department offices evacuated

Despite spending R1bn on upgrading their Pretoria offices in 2004‚ the national department of health closed its doors on Tuesday.
News
3 months ago

Union fails to get health department staff moved from ‘death trap’ building

The Public Servants Association has failed in its bid to force the health department to move staff out of a building that they claim is unsafe.
News
4 months ago

School built with R28m Lotto grant falls to pieces

A school in Vuwani in Limpopo that was rebuilt less than two years ago with a R28.3 million Lotto grant is falling apart because of structural ...
News
4 months ago

Outrage as another government building catches fire

A blaze broke out at another government building in the Pretoria CBD on Thursday.
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Rare photo of white-haired Robert Mugabe shared ahead of 95th birthday Africa
  2. MEC accused of 'dumping' staff in 'unsafe' Joburg CBD building South Africa
  3. Dumped KZN newborn saved from medical waste bin South Africa
  4. Correctional Services activates 'war room' to cope with Bosasa liquidation South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
'Jason is not a threat': Rohde's mom pleads for leniency

Related articles

  1. Firemen's safety upgrades in focus after deadly Bank of Lisbon blaze South Africa
  2. 'I lost a hero': dad of firefighter who died in Bank of Lisbon blaze South Africa
  3. Union fails to get health department staff moved from ‘death trap’ building South Africa
  4. Timeline to disaster: What happened on the day 3 Joburg firefighters died South Africa
X