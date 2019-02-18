Six looting incidents that will leave you shooketh

Images of looting in South African have been widely shared on social media, with a video of the most recent incident showing a truck filled with washing powder being robbed.

Video footage of several incidents have gone viral on social media. Here are six times looting made headlines.

Washing detergent looting, N1 North of Johannesburg

Hundreds of people went on a washing powder looting spree on Saturday afternoon, February 16, after a truck loaded with the detergent overturned on the N1 North in Johannesburg.

Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar confirmed the incidents of looting and said traffic was redirected to alternative routes.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said a case of malicious damage to property had been opened and no arrests had been made, as an investigation was still ongoing.