South Africa

Students blockade entrance to Mangosuthu University of Technology

18 February 2019 - 10:35 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Mangosuthu University of Technology students use bricks and rocks to barricade the entrance to the institution
Mangosuthu University of Technology students use bricks and rocks to barricade the entrance to the institution
Image: Supplied

Protesting students used boulders and bricks to block the entrance to Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), south of Durban on Monday morning.

The university confirmed that protest action had once again gripped the institution.

Two weeks ago, the university was forced to suspend its academic programme after students protested over a number of issues, including registration of students owing fees, National Student Financial Aid Scheme appeals and allowances being decreased.

At the time the university met with students to iron out the various concerns.

This is a developing story.

MORE

University disruptions could see some never getting their degrees: Pandor

Higher education minister Naledi Pandor on Monday expressed concern at the disruptions reported at several KwaZulu-Natal institutions of higher ...
News
13 days ago

Convicted student Bonginkosi Khanyile's prediction comes true as lectures stop at three KZN varsities

Convicted student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile's predication that the struggle for free education would rise again rang true on Monday.
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Outcry after children removed from places of safety South Africa
  2. Students blockade entrance to Mangosuthu University of Technology South Africa
  3. Massive project sees 43 schools built in Gauteng South Africa
  4. Man rapes 99-year-old woman after accusing her of 'talking' about him South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Roses, Eskom and Scorpions – Ramaphosa reply to the SONA debate
The journey of a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day
X