Students blockade entrance to Mangosuthu University of Technology

Protesting students used boulders and bricks to block the entrance to Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), south of Durban on Monday morning.

The university confirmed that protest action had once again gripped the institution.

Two weeks ago, the university was forced to suspend its academic programme after students protested over a number of issues, including registration of students owing fees, National Student Financial Aid Scheme appeals and allowances being decreased.

At the time the university met with students to iron out the various concerns.

This is a developing story.