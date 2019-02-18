South Africa

Tragic end for Durban boy who was resuscitated after near-drowning

18 February 2019 - 11:15 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A paramedic attends to a four-year-old boy who was resuscitated but died later in hospital
Image: Rescue Care

A four-year-old Durban boy died hours after being resuscitated after a near-drowning experience in a residential pool on Sunday.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said two paramedics were dispatched to a home in Montclair, south of Durban, on Sunday afternoon to attend to the child.

"On arrival paramedics found the lifeless body of a four-year-old little boy. Advanced life-support paramedics worked tirelessly to resuscitate the little boy and after some time managed to regain a pulse," said Jamieson.

"The child was rushed to a nearby hospital for further care."

Jamieson told TimesLIVE on Monday that the child had died during the night.

It is not known how the child ended up in the pool. 

