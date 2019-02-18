Woman arrested over newborn baby dumped in Durban stormwater drain
18 February 2019 - 18:55
A woman has been arrested following the dramatic rescue of a baby found in a stormwater drain in Durban last week.
Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the woman was arrested on Monday.
"A 27-year-old suspect has been arrested ... while at a local hospital. She was arrested for attempted murder relating to a child found in Newlands East last week," said Mbele in a short statement.
She later confirmed that the arrest was in connection with the discovery of a baby found in a stormwater drain.
The baby's dramatic three-hour rescue captured international media attention.
Mbele said the arrested woman was under police guard and would appear in court soon.