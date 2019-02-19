175 firefighters win battle to save Franschhoek, but the war goes on

The usual convoy of buses ferrying tourists from one wine farm to another in Franschhoek was upstaged by a fleet of firefighting vehicles and helicopters on Tuesday.

The vehicles stationed themselves beneath the Huguenot Monument at the foot of the Franschhoek Pass, which has been closed since Monday.

A crew of 175 firefighters and support staff are tackling a blaze in the Hottentots Holland, Jonkershoek and Limietberg nature reserves, near Theewaterskloof dam.

After struggling to control the blaze, firefighters from Cape Winelands municipality and Working on Fire were able to prevent the flames from crossing the mountain towards Franschhoek.