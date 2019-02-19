South Africa

Beware: there's a lion on the loose in Beaufort West

19 February 2019 - 11:28 By TimesLIVE
Sylvester the lion who twice escaped from the Karoo National Park, front, with another male lion at his new home, Kuzuko Lodge, in the Eastern Cape.
Image: Kuzuko Lodge

There is a lion on the loose near the town of Beaufort West.

One of the big cats escaped from the Karoo National Park at the weekend, prompting warnings for anybody cycling or hiking close to the park to be cautious.

The lion was first spotted on the northern boundary of the park on Friday.

Tourism Beaufort West posted an update on Monday, saying that a new spoor had been found about 7km from the park boundary.

SANParks communications general manager Reynold Thakuli told Cape Talk radio: "We are calling for people in the area to be careful because often when people spot the lion they stop to take pictures. So we are saying to them if they spot a lion they must inform the local police."

It is not the first time that a lion has escaped from the park. A lion named Sylvester famously escaped, twice, in 2015 and 2016.

During his first escape‚ in June 2015‚ he evaded capture for three weeks and wandered more than 370km, TimesLIVE previously reported.

He was moved to Kuzuko Lodge in the Eastern Cape after the second escape and has subsequently settled down in his new home and started a family. In September 2018 it was revealed that he had fathered two cubs.

