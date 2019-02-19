South Africa

Department investigating after pupils caught in on-camera fight

19 February 2019 - 19:05 By Naledi Shange
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

Gauteng's department of education said on Tuesday that it was aware of a disturbing video depicting a boy and girl learner embroiled in a fist fight at a school in Centurion.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said the incident happened at the Lyttelton Manor School during break-time on Friday, February 15.

"Both parents of the implicated learners were called to the school to discuss the disciplinary processes," said Mabona.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that it was the girl learner who instigated the fight by attacking the boy learner, who retaliated as a result, as seen on the video," he added.

The two learners have since been placed on suspension. Their disciplinary hearing is set down for February 24.

Commenting on the incident, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “Ill-discipline will never be allowed to persist in our schooling environment. We urge all our learners to refrain from acts of misconduct in schools; and implore parents to assist the department in instilling learner discipline in and outside the school environment."

The 30-second video shows the two grabbing each other by their collars as they exchange blows. The girl lands on her back with the boy falling on top of her.

He continues to punch the girl in the face as she tries to fight back. The boy puts his knee to her throat as another pupil tries to yank him off.

The pair eventually return to their feet but they fall to the ground again as the fight continues.

Eventually other learners, who throughout the video are heard saying "no", manage to pull the boy away from the girl and help her up.

