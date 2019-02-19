South Africa

Durban commuters traumatised after witnessing man electrocuted on train

19 February 2019 - 12:25 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A man is in a critical condition after being eletrocuted by live cables while on top of a train in the Shallcross station in Chatsworth, Durban.
A man is in a critical condition after being eletrocuted by live cables while on top of a train in the Shallcross station in Chatsworth, Durban.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

Early morning commuters at a Durban train station were traumatised after witnessing a man being electrocuted by a 3,000V cable, while he was on top of a train they were about to board.

The disturbing incident, which unfolded at the Shallcross station in Chatsworth, was captured on video by a commuter on Tuesday morning.

In the video, which has been shared on social media, there is an image of throngs of commuters waiting to board the train. Seconds later, there are screams and the camera pans to the top of the train where a man in lying on his back. The graphic video captures footage as sparks, smoke and fire are seen coming from his body. Eventually, the flames subside and the man stops moving. 

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the incident occurred between 7am and 8am.

Stunning successes for Cape Town's 'rail enforcers' in first 100 days

The first 100 days of Cape Town’s rail enforcement unit were a resounding success, its funders said on Thursday.
News
4 days ago

He said paramedics treated the man, who was in a critical condition, at the scene and then rushed him to hospital.

Metro Rail provincial spokesperson Zama Nomnganga confirmed the incident, but said it was unclear why the man was on top of the train.

"Metro Rail has handed over the case to the police, who will investigate the circumstances. Such incidents cause major delays with our trains. The driver has to be removed and sent for counselling and the police and paramedics also have to conduct their work."

He said the incident would have delayed commuters for more than an hour.

Nomnganga said such incidents often related to train surfing.

"We have a campaign at schools to inform scholars about the dangers of train surfing. In this incident the man was older, so the circumstances are yet to be determined," he added.

MORE

'Are trains still safe?': Concerns mount after fourth Gauteng crash in four months

People are growing increasingly insecure about trains as a means of transport following four crashes in Gauteng in as many months.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Who's behind the six-year wave of Cape Town train fires?

A bitter dispute between the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) and two unions is believed to be behind most of the arson attacks that have ...
News
9 days ago

'I don't know if I'll make it home.' Our country's train drivers live in fear

Thomina Mashiangsko is a train driver, single mother and sole breadwinner for her two children - but she would “resign today” if she found another ...
News
1 month ago

Rescuers work to free passengers in deadly Pretoria train crash

Two people have been killed and dozens are injured in a train accident near Pretoria's Mountain View train station.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Durban commuters traumatised after witnessing man electrocuted on train South Africa
  2. The biggest supermoon of the year is set to light up the skies World
  3. SA taxpayers worse off after Nenegate - economist at state capture inquiry South Africa
  4. 'Pregnant' cat burglar smuggled kittens through Taiwan airport: media World
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
'Jason is not a threat': Rohde's mom pleads for leniency
X