Durban commuters traumatised after witnessing man electrocuted on train
Early morning commuters at a Durban train station were traumatised after witnessing a man being electrocuted by a 3,000V cable, while he was on top of a train they were about to board.
The disturbing incident, which unfolded at the Shallcross station in Chatsworth, was captured on video by a commuter on Tuesday morning.
In the video, which has been shared on social media, there is an image of throngs of commuters waiting to board the train. Seconds later, there are screams and the camera pans to the top of the train where a man in lying on his back. The graphic video captures footage as sparks, smoke and fire are seen coming from his body. Eventually, the flames subside and the man stops moving.
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert McKenzie said the incident occurred between 7am and 8am.
He said paramedics treated the man, who was in a critical condition, at the scene and then rushed him to hospital.
Metro Rail provincial spokesperson Zama Nomnganga confirmed the incident, but said it was unclear why the man was on top of the train.
"Metro Rail has handed over the case to the police, who will investigate the circumstances. Such incidents cause major delays with our trains. The driver has to be removed and sent for counselling and the police and paramedics also have to conduct their work."
He said the incident would have delayed commuters for more than an hour.
Nomnganga said such incidents often related to train surfing.
"We have a campaign at schools to inform scholars about the dangers of train surfing. In this incident the man was older, so the circumstances are yet to be determined," he added.