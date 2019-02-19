Eskom workers targeted while corrupt go untouched, says Cosatu

The government has failed to act against those responsible for the electricity crisis and now thousands of workers will lose their jobs.

This was the message of Cosatu's first deputy-president Michael Shingange on Tuesday at a gathering outside parliament in Cape Town.

He said the proposed unbundling of Eskom would result in privatisation and massive job losses in the country’s largest state-owned enterprise.

Police estimated that about 1,500 people from different trade unions gathered to protest about rescue plans for Eskom announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state of the nation address.

Ramaphosa said that Eskom, the 11th-largest power utility in the world, would be split into three entities. It was reported on Monday that SAA would also be split into three.