Even empty threats could be outlawed by 'over-broad' law, ConCourt hears

Consumer boycotts, rowdy protests, passionate advocacy for land redistribution and colourful threats - even without real intent - to harm politicians could be criminalised if the Intimidation Act is given the all-clear.

These, and a range of non-violent expressions protected by the constitutional right of freedom of expression, are in conflict with the Intimidation Act, which criminalises such expressions.

This was the submission by Gen Alfred Moyo and the Centre for Applied Legal Studies to the Constitutional Court on Tuesday. Moyo and the centre want the court to declare that Section 1(1)b of the Act is unconstitutional.

The section criminalises any speech or conduct which creates a subjective fear in any person, regardless of whether the conduct or speech in question is intended to create fear.

This case has its genesis in the case laid against Moyo following a complaint by the station commander of Primrose police station in Germiston, Lt-Col Thembi Nkhwashu, and her assistant in 2012.

The charge, in terms of the act, is that Moyo made statements to the effect that he would make sure that the commander and her assistant were removed and that they would not last long at Primrose, and threatening to repeat what happened at Marikana in 2012.