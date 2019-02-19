South Africa

KZN 'conman' solicited more than R10m before arrest

19 February 2019 - 15:21 By NONKULULEKO NJILO
A 29-year-old alleged fraudster accused of soliciting more than R10m from people in Ulundi and Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to file a formal bail application after being arrested by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigating unit.

Sean Westcott appeared in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.     

He faces a string of charges for alleged fraud, money laundering and contravening the Banks Act.

"Westcott is accused of operating illegal businesses purporting to assist members of the public in reaching apparent unclaimed benefits from the department of labour and previous employers at an administration fee of R1,000 per claimant since April 2017," said police spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo.    

Mhlongo said Westcott was arrested after a flood of complaints about fraud which were transferred to the Hawks.

"The Hawks consequently searched [his] business premises in June 2018, where documentary and electronic evidence were seized for further investigation" said Mhlongo.

Westcott is expected to make a formal bail application on February 26.

He remains in custody.

