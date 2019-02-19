Life under the M2 motorway in Joburg - filth, drugs, hardship and love

While part of the M2 motorway in Johannesburg will be closed to repair its unstable bridges, scores of homeless people living there in squalid conditions don't want to leave.

A strong stench, rubble, stacked filthy blankets and clothes were evident as TimesLIVE approached an open space under one of the bridges.

There is no privacy in the space they share. Prostitutes ply their trade openly.

Inside a tiny shack wrapped in plastic, a couple - in love - own a single-seater couch.

Nearby bushes serve as toilets.

At around 11am on Tuesday, about 10 men had congregated for a mid-morning nyaope fix. Some were busy packing trolleys, about to leave to hustle for food and nyaope.