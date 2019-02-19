MP objects to army taking pot shots in residential area on False Bay coast

Heavy artillery on Muizenberg beach, loudly firing on targets at sea, has prompted consternation among some residents - and member of parliament Narend Singh.

An estimated 8,500 troops from all branches of the military are in the Western Cape for a week-long commemoration of Armed Forces Day. A range of events are planned, at various places, but it is the South African Army deployment of heavy weaponry on the beach that is raising eyebrows.

A night shoot exercise was planned for Tuesday night, preceded by a rehearsal on Monday.

On social media it was apparent that noise from the event startled residents, with one person sharing this from about 6km away: "My windows are shaking!"

Another resident shared: "For five hours, from 4-9pm [on Monday], the people in the southern peninsula of Cape Town have been subjected to a barrage of extremely loud noise as the SANDF fired live ammunition and flares into the sea.

"The SANDF has set up on Sunrise Beach, a short walk from the main beach of Muizenberg, in the middle of a residential area. [Tuesday] will be even worse when they add in the air displays. They have disrupted the wildlife and possibly permanently damaged marine life in the area. The many voices of protest by residents were completely ignored."

Singh, from the Inkatha Freedom Party, said on Tuesday the military should be deployed to protect the borders, "not kill our wildlife!"