Patrice Motsepe for president or nah? Mzansi responds to 'captured' claims
Billionaire Patrice Motsepe has refuted allegations that his company, African Rainbow Energy and Power, stands to gain from the unbundling of Eskom.
Motsepe responded to these allegation via a media briefing held on Monday.
The claims follow an announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address that he would split Eskom into three entities which will see to the generation, transmission and distribution of power respectively.
This decision was met with criticism and allegations that the president is making these changes to enrich Patrice Motsepe and energy minister Jeff Radebe.
Both men are the president's brothers in law.
Twitter was flooded with reactions throughout the briefing. While some supported him, some remained convinced that he would benefit from the IPPs.
Here are some of the reactions :
Who wanna bet Ramaphosa is going to split South Africa into 3 countries.— Durbanite (@amradebe_boroja) February 18, 2019
One for Jeff Radebe
One for Patrice Motsepe
One for himself...
I have been a citizen of this LAND for 28 years and I have never heard Patrice Motsepe explains himself over a rumour. Not ever.— M A S C | J E A N S (@s_mfundoA) February 18, 2019
Patrice Motsepe is a very poor orator...I find him to be incoherent every time I listen to his press conferences, maybe I'm just struggling with the language of wealth😂😂😂😂😂— Mduduzi Makhoba (@mdubadoo88) February 18, 2019
Patrice Motsepe is fantasy league presidential. The fellow is a leader. Good governance, ethics, humility. He understands politics, perception & the economy. He is an honorary Ta.— 👑Dyan Endala👑 (@ChrisMpehle) February 18, 2019
Patrice Motsepe is downright disrespectful. I've lost respect for him as a leader. He says this 'perception' (around nepotism) is held by uneducated people who are not within the middle class— Penuel Matlala (@PenuelMatlala) February 18, 2019
I’m wealthy not rich I will die with money that is Patrice Motsepe he is exaggerating his sense of importance. This arrogance is becoming a order of the day by the ruling elite. He was wrongly advised for that press conference.— Andile Lungisa (@mrlungisa) February 18, 2019
So sad seeing Patrice Motsepe's good name being thrashed by clueless losers on social media 🙄. This country is full of dangerous conspiracy theorists! #IPPs #EskomUnbundling #Eskom— 🖖 / (@LethaboCM) February 18, 2019
It will be news if Patrice Motsepe called the news conference to confirm the rumours but for him to call it to deny was just useless..more especially the way he did it pic.twitter.com/fokCM8n2x9— mashudu (@mashoodoZ) February 18, 2019
I honestly thought Patrice Motsepe would tell us that he did not (or won't) bid for IPPs tender. Kanti he just want to justify his unfair advantage to the process.— Princy Mthombeni (@Princymthombeni) February 18, 2019
Patrice Motsepe and his in-laws taking us for fools. And @myanc very silent on this— Zweli Madlala (@ZweliMadlala) February 18, 2019