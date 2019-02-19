South Africa

Patrice Motsepe for president or nah? Mzansi responds to 'captured' claims

19 February 2019 - 07:25 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Patrice Motsepe, chairman of African Rainbow Energy and Power, and group CEO Brian Dames brief the media on February 18 2019.
Patrice Motsepe, chairman of African Rainbow Energy and Power, and group CEO Brian Dames brief the media on February 18 2019.
Image: Alon Skuy

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe has refuted allegations that his company, African Rainbow Energy and Power, stands to gain from the unbundling of Eskom.

Motsepe responded to these allegation via a media briefing held on Monday.

The claims follow an announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address that he would split Eskom into three entities which will see to the generation, transmission and distribution of power respectively.

This decision was met with criticism and allegations that the president is making these changes to enrich Patrice Motsepe and energy minister Jeff Radebe.

Both men are the president's brothers in law.

Twitter was flooded with reactions throughout the briefing. While some supported him, some remained convinced that he would benefit from the IPPs.

Here are some of the reactions :

READ MORE:

I come from old money, my hands are clean, says Patrice Motsepe

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe on Monday distanced himself and his business interests from the government's proposed independent power ...
Politics
19 hours ago

Patrice Motsepe denies benefiting from brothers-in-law Ramaphosa and Radebe

Mining magnate Patrice Motsepe has denied that his renewable energy business has benefited from his relationship with his brothers-in-law - President ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. A mother’s love: Rohde’s mom pleads for him South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe gets a reprieve as EU decides on no further sanctions - for now Africa
  3. Tiny SA beach restaurant crowned best in world Food
  4. Mzansi unites behind #HandsoffCaster South Africa
  5. WATCH | Your 5-day weather forecast Pages

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
'Jason is not a threat': Rohde's mom pleads for leniency
X