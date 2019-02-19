South Africa

Security guards kidnapped in Alberton robbery, dumped on highway

19 February 2019 - 09:55 By Nico Gous
Three security guards were kidnapped before they were later dropped off on the highway early on Tuesday morning after a failed break-in at a mall in Alberton.

West Pack Lifestyle Alberton manager George Frade said when he arrived at work at about 6.30am, he heard that suspects had tried to break in at Baby and Company.

"They then took (the security) guys hostage and dropped them off somewhere near Johannesburg and drove off."

Frade was unsure if the security guards were harmed as they were working the night shift and knocked off after they were freed.

Graphite Security regional manager Marius Nel said five armed perpetrators tried to break in into the shop around 5am.

The crime was foiled when security guards pressed the panic button.

The suspects were armed with 9mm pistols and were carrying a bag with bolt cutters.

They were driving a black Jeep Cherokee. 

"They (the security guards) were forced into the Jeep.

"They failed to break into the shop and drove off as a local security company arrived.

"The suspects managed to lose the tail of the security company and dropped the three guards off on the N3 near the N17 turn-off to Johannesburg."

Said Nel: "One of my guards was assaulted. He was hit with a pistol on his head."

The security guard has been admitted to Netcare Union Hospital in Alberton.

The other two guards were physically unharmed.

