South Africa

The great power robbery: on the trail of looted Eskom billions

19 February 2019 - 06:02 By Graeme Hosken and Katharine Child
Kusile power station.
Image: Eskom

The Hawks are working closely with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe tender irregularities within Eskom, following billions of rands that flowed offshore in “the great power robbery”.

“It’s clear it’s not just one family like the Guptas who have capitalised on this,” a government insider, with intimate knowledge of the Medupi and Kusile power plant saga and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to stem Eskom’s collapse, told Times Select.

