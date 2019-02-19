The nuclear deal and Van Rooyen: Lungisa Fuzile's first day back at the Zondo commission
Former national treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile appeared before the Zondo commission on Monday detailing the interference of alleged state capture during his time at Treasury. Here's an overview of the proceedings.
Pravin Gordhan and Mcebisi Jonas's exit
Fuzile told the commission that he knew it was time for him to leave Treasury after then-president Jacob Zuma decided to remove Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.
The then-DG was on an investor roadshow in London with his bosses when Zuma decided to axe Gordhan and Jonas, cutting their London trip short.
"I felt that there was no chance of making a positive difference. After all the changes I had encountered of ministers, I decided [Gordhan] was going to be the last minister I served under," Fuzile said.
Fuzile resigned in April 2017, shortly after the cabinet reshuffle in March.
Zuma's nuclear deal
Fuzile told the commission that if Zuma's infamous nuclear deal had proceeded it would have blown the government's budget.
The former DG detailed a presentation by National Treasury into the fiscal implications of the deal, which would have cost the government about a trillion rand.
Des van Rooyen
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo postponed an application by former finance minister Des van Rooyen to cross-examine Fuzile.
In his first testimony, Fuzile told the commission that an alleged Gupta ally who came in as Van Rooyen's adviser started giving instructions and ordering around senior officials before Van Rooyen was even sworn in as finance minister.
Zondo, after reading Van Rooyen's statement to the commission, asked for a supplementary affidavit relating to allegations that Van Rooyen had visited the Gupta compound many times before his sudden appointment as finance minister.