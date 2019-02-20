South Africa

#BudgetSpeech expectations: Eskom, social grants & SAA

20 February 2019 - 09:41 By Odwa Mjo
South Africans tweeted about their expectations ahead of the 2019/20 budget speech.
Image: Esa Alexander

South Africans are bracing themselves for major financial blows as finance minister Tito Mboweni is set to deliver the 2019/20 budget speech on Wednesday afternoon. 

The budget speech is currently one of the most talked-about topics on social media as South Africans express their expectations ahead of the event.

Rescue plans for state-owned entities Eskom and SAA, e-tolls, social grants and increases in personal tax are some of the issues that South Africans are expecting Mboweni to address. 

The EFF said it expects the finance minister to double social and pension grants, to reverse VAT to 14%, to increase corporate income tax from 28% to 32% and to abolish tenders, among other hopeful predictions. 

